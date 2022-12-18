“Avatar: The Way Of Water” Tops Box Office Charts

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has reportedly collected $134 million in its North American box office debut, according to Variety.

As the opening weekend concludes, Avatar: The Way of Water is number one at the box office, taking in $134 Million in North American theaters, with a global total coming in at $435 million.

which took in $600 million globally upon its opening. Not only does this reaffirm the public’s interest in Pandora, it also gives a needed boost to beleaguered movie theaters, who since the global shutdown have been struggling to bring audiences in to their facilities and away from their devices and streaming hubs.

Notably, the debut of Avatar: The Way of Water secures four out of the five top box office spots for the Walt Disney Company. Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever slid to second place after five weeks in the number 1 spot, while Universal’s Violent Night came in third. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World added $2.2 million to their total, bringing its take to $33.7 million, a fraction of what it cost to produce. In the fifth spot, Searchlight’s The Menu

Many studios opted not to release anything against Avatar: The Way of Water, considering it’s the highly anticipated and long awaited sequel to the highest-grossing film in history. Though, the original didn’t debut with a mind-blowing number. It had a decent opening at $77 million, but it was repeat viewings and word of mouth (not to mention expensive 3-D tickets) that kept the film in a number one spot for 7 weeks in its original theatrical run. The film would eventually go on to earn $760 million in North America and $2.92 billion globally.

However, there’s not much competition slated to be released against the film through the rest of the year. Though, the film’s rather extensive 3 hour and 12 minute runtime might keep theatergoers from wanting to watch the movie repeatedly.

More importantly The Way of Water cost at least $350 million to produce and many millions more to market. James Cameron recently told GQ

