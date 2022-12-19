Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Shares Serengeti Flyer Construction Update

Thanks to a new photo shared by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, we can see that construction on their new-for-2023 attraction, Serengeti Flyer, seems to be mostly complete.

What’s Happening:

Serengeti Flyer will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, a screamin’ swing, when it opens in spring 2023.

Construction has been ongoing for quite a few months on the site of the park’s former Rhino Rally safari attraction, and now it seems as if the structure itself is mostly installed. From here comes work on the floor, queue, and of course, testing the attraction.

With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.