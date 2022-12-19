Toy Story-Inspired Lionel Train Sets and Pixar-Themed Train Cars Roll Into shopDisney

I may not be a kid anymore, but I can still picture my Dad’s Lionel trains chugging along a giant track that partially wrapped around the Christmas Tree. While my family didn’t have any Disney train cars to display, today’s train enthusiasts can bring the magic of Pixar to their track with new arrivals on shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney and model train brand Lionel have teamed up once again to bring fans an exciting lineup of train cars inspired by Pixar movies.
- The latest offerings arrived on shopDisney and are themed to fan favorite films like:
- Toy Story (2 sets; 2 car designs)
- Monsters Inc. (2 car designs)
- Cars
- The Incredibles
- Inside Out
- Fans ages 4 and up can appreciate the experience of having a working train with a battery operated Toy Story set that includes four cars, a full track and a remote control (some assembly required).
- For the older fan, there’s an O-Gauge model set that includes an additional tender and advanced track elements.
- If you’re not in the market for a full set and you want to expand your Disney train collection there are seven individual cars available that are sure to delight all Pixar fans.
- Disney’s Lionel train offerings are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $89.99-$449.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Toy Story Train Sets
Allow yourself to enjoy unlimited fun with two styles of Toy Story train sets from Lionel. The battery operated set is for fans 4+, while the LionelChief is for the older train collector recommended for those 14+.
Toy Story Battery Operated Train Set by Lionel – $114.99
- Train set includes: General style locomotive, Buzz Lightyear and Space Alien Pizza Planet tender, Gondola, Boxcar
- Twenty-four curved plastic track pieces
- Eight straight plastic track pieces
- RC Remote Control
- Ages 4+
- Batteries not included
- Gauge: Ready to Play
- Power: battery powered
- Oval ready-to-play track: 50'' x 73''
Toy Story LionChief Train Set by Lionel – $449.99
- Includes: Prairie Pioneer locomotive and tender, Buzz Lightyear boxcar, Chasing gondola, Illuminated caboose
- Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack
- Two FasTrack 10'' straight track sections
- One LionChief FasTrack Terminal section
- One Plug-Expand-Play Power Lock-on section
- Wall-pack power supply
- LionChief remote for locomotive, can also power via Bluetooth LionChief app
- On/Off switch for smoke and sound
- Ages 14+
- Batteries not included
- Remote control: requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included
- Plastic / metal
- Track: 50'' x 73'' oval (when assembled)
Pixar Train Cars
Fill your O-Gauge railroad with the stories of Pixar films like Monsters Inc, Cars and more, and let the joy of cinema cruise around your favorite play space. Each car has unique features celebrating its film ($89.99-$119.99)
Toy Story
Buzz Lightyear ''Pizza Planet'' Aquarium Car by Lionel – Toy Story
- Buzz Lightyear is chased by the claw when the car is powered on
- Interior illumination
- Ages 14+
- 10'' L
- Gauge: O
- Gauge power: electric
Woody and Buzz Lightyear Handcar by Lionel – Toy Story
- Ages 14+
- Approx. 4'' x 1 1/2'' x 2 1/4''
- Gauge: O
- Power: electric
Monsters Inc.
Monsters, Inc. Chasing Gondola Train Car by Lionel
- Sulley, Mike and Boo move around the car when powered on
- Ages 14+
- Approx. 10 3/4'' x 2 1/4'' x 3''
- Gauge: O
- Power: electric
Monsters, Inc. Scare Tank Car by Lionel
- Sound-activated LED lights
- Ages 14+
- 10'' L
- Gauge: O
- Power: electric
The Incredibles
The Incredibles Train Car by Lionel
- Single train car
- Dash and Violet move around inside the car when powered on
- Interior illumination
- Ages 14+
- Approx. 11'' x 2'' x 3''
- Gauge: O
- Power: electric
Cars
Cars Aquarium Train Car by Lionel
- Features Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater, Sally Carrera, Fillmore, Ramone, Chick Hicks, Sheriff, Flo, Sarge, Luigi, Guido, Lizzie, Mack, Strip Weathers, Hudson Hornet and Red the Firetruck
- Cars move in a simulated race motion when train car is powered on
- Interior illumination
- Ages 14+
- Approx. 11'' x 2'' x 3''
- Gauge: O
- Power: electric
Inside Out
Inside Out ''Every Day is Full of Emotions'' Train Car by Lionel
- Featuring Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust
- Simulated memory orbs
- Ages 14+
- Approx. 11'' x 2'' x 3''
- Gauge: O
- Power: electric
