Toy Story-Inspired Lionel Train Sets and Pixar-Themed Train Cars Roll Into shopDisney

I may not be a kid anymore, but I can still picture my Dad’s Lionel trains chugging along a giant track that partially wrapped around the Christmas Tree. While my family didn’t have any Disney train cars to display, today’s train enthusiasts can bring the magic of Pixar to their track with new arrivals on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

Disney and model train brand Lionel have teamed up once again to bring fans an exciting lineup of train cars inspired by Pixar movies .

. The latest offerings arrived on shopDisney and are themed to fan favorite films like: Toy Story (2 sets; 2 car designs) Monsters Inc. (2 car designs) Cars The Incredibles Inside Out

Fans ages 4 and up can appreciate the experience of having a working train with a battery operated Toy Story set that includes four cars, a full track and a remote control (some assembly required).

For the older fan, there’s an O-Gauge model set that includes an additional tender and advanced track elements.

If you’re not in the market for a full set and you want to expand your Disney train collection there are seven individual cars available that are sure to delight all Pixar fans.

Disney’s Lionel train offerings are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $89.99-$449.99.

and prices range from $89.99-$449.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Toy Story Train Sets

Allow yourself to enjoy unlimited fun with two styles of Toy Story train sets from Lionel. The battery operated set is for fans 4+, while the LionelChief is for the older train collector recommended for those 14+.

Toy Story Battery Operated Train Set by Lionel – $114.99

Train set includes: General style locomotive, Buzz Lightyear and Space Alien Pizza Planet tender, Gondola, Boxcar

Twenty-four curved plastic track pieces

Eight straight plastic track pieces

RC Remote Control

Ages 4+

Batteries not included

Gauge: Ready to Play

Power: battery powered

Oval ready-to-play track: 50'' x 73''

Toy Story LionChief Train Set by Lionel – $449.99

Includes: Prairie Pioneer locomotive and tender, Buzz Lightyear boxcar, Chasing gondola, Illuminated caboose

Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack

Two FasTrack 10'' straight track sections

One LionChief FasTrack Terminal section

One Plug-Expand-Play Power Lock-on section

Wall-pack power supply

LionChief remote for locomotive, can also power via Bluetooth LionChief app

On/Off switch for smoke and sound

Ages 14+

Batteries not included

Remote control: requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included

Plastic / metal

Track: 50'' x 73'' oval (when assembled)

Pixar Train Cars

Fill your O-Gauge railroad with the stories of Pixar films like Monsters Inc, Cars and more, and let the joy of cinema cruise around your favorite play space. Each car has unique features celebrating its film ($89.99-$119.99)

Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear ''Pizza Planet'' Aquarium Car by Lionel – Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear is chased by the claw when the car is powered on

Interior illumination

Ages 14+

10'' L

Gauge: O

Gauge power: electric

Woody and Buzz Lightyear Handcar by Lionel – Toy Story

Ages 14+

Approx. 4'' x 1 1/2'' x 2 1/4''

Gauge: O

Power: electric

Monsters Inc.

Monsters, Inc. Chasing Gondola Train Car by Lionel

Sulley, Mike and Boo move around the car when powered on

Ages 14+

Approx. 10 3/4'' x 2 1/4'' x 3''

Gauge: O

Power: electric

Monsters, Inc. Scare Tank Car by Lionel

Sound-activated LED lights

Ages 14+

10'' L

Gauge: O

Power: electric

The Incredibles

The Incredibles Train Car by Lionel

Single train car

Dash and Violet move around inside the car when powered on

Interior illumination

Ages 14+

Approx. 11'' x 2'' x 3''

Gauge: O

Power: electric

Cars

Cars Aquarium Train Car by Lionel

Features Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater, Sally Carrera, Fillmore, Ramone, Chick Hicks, Sheriff, Flo, Sarge, Luigi, Guido, Lizzie, Mack, Strip Weathers, Hudson Hornet and Red the Firetruck

Cars move in a simulated race motion when train car is powered on

Interior illumination

Ages 14+

Approx. 11'' x 2'' x 3''

Gauge: O

Power: electric

Inside Out

Inside Out ''Every Day is Full of Emotions'' Train Car by Lionel

Featuring Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust

Simulated memory orbs

Ages 14+

Approx. 11'' x 2'' x 3''

Gauge: O

Power: electric

