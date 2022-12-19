New Disney Cruise Line Offer Lets Guests Save 50% on Required Deposits

A new offer from Disney Cruise Line allows guests to save half-off their required deposit at the time of booking a new Disney Cruise!

What’s Happening:

With tropical cruises in the Caribbean or the Bahamas and itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond, guests can take advantage of this limited time offer on select sailings between June 19th, 2023 and May 31st, 2024.

Guests sailing on eligible cruises will only be required to pay 50% of the cruise deposit amount when they book by February 17th, 2023. The remaining balance will be due at the time of final payment.

Embark on a tropical cruise to the Caribbean or The Bahamas—or choose from one of our other fun-filled itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond. With exciting voyages sailing from Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California and New York, there’s no better time to cast off with Disney Cruise Line on that family vacation.

Here are some additional important details regarding the offer: Remaining balance due at time of final payment. Valid for new bookings only on select sailings booked through February 17th, 2023. Valid on select cruises sailing between June 19th, 2023 and May 31st, 2024 that do not require final payment at time of booking. Not valid on Disney Wonder sailings departing October 3rd, 2023 through March 1st, 2024. This offer is valid from December 19th, 2022 through February 17th, 2023. US and Canada only. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses, gratuities and Port Adventures are not included.

