Anaheim Area Hilton Hotels Offering Special Limited Time Disneyland Resort Offer

Hilton has teamed up with the Disneyland Resort to invite guests to experience the magic in the New Year with a special, limited time offer.

What’s Happening:

Available for stays December 17th, 2022 – March 1st, 2023, guests of participating Hilton properties in Anaheim can receive parking during their stay, a discount on park admission and a $25 per night Disneyland Resort gift card.

In addition, now through March 1st, a $25 Disney Dining Gift Card will be issued per night for every special offer reservation at each participating Hilton property.

Participating hotels include: Hilton Anaheim Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim Orange Hampton Inn & Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Resort DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim – Orange County Home2 Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim/Garden Grove Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim-Main Gate Area Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim North

Hilton offers several family friendly hotels that are within a short distance of the iconic theme parks

Participating hotels are all part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit Hilton.com/DisneylandPlus

What They’re Saying:

Kassi Nopratvarakorn, director destination marketing, Hilton, said: “We are so excited for Hilton to partner with Disneyland Resort to bring this exclusive offer to our guests. With the upcoming opening of the reimagined Mickey’s ToonTown and the Disney100 Celebration in 2023, there’s no better place to be than Southern California to start your year.”