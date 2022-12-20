Here is a first look at National Geographic’s upcoming limited series A Small Light.
- To commemorate Hanukkah, National Geographic released a first-look photo from the upcoming limited series A Small Light, premiering this spring on National Geographic and Disney+.
- Reflecting on the holiday’s themes of resistance, resilience and courage, this first look shows Miep and Jan Gies, the Frank family, the van Pels family, and Fritz Pfeffer in a scene from the show in which they gather to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights while hidden in the secret annex.
- The powerful, eight-episode limited series tells the remarkable story of 20-something secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who didn’t hesitate when her boss Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to hide him and his family from the Nazis during World War II.
- For the next two years, Miep, her husband Jan (Joe Cole) and several other everyday heroes watched over the eight souls hiding in the secret annex.
- It was Miep who found Anne’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world.
- Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne
- Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank
- Ashley Brooke, who plays Anne’s older sister Margot Frank.
- Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess (Miep’s best friend)
- Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels
- Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels
- Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer
- Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl
- Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman
- Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler
- Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman
- Laurie Kynaston as Casmir
- Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman
- The series title comes from something Gies said late in her life: “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”
