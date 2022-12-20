Here is a first look at National Geographic’s upcoming limited series A Small Light.

What's Happening:

To commemorate Hanukkah, National Geographic released a first-look photo from the upcoming limited series A Small Light , premiering this spring on National Geographic and Disney+

, premiering this spring on National Geographic and Reflecting on the holiday’s themes of resistance, resilience and courage, this first look shows Miep and Jan Gies, the Frank family, the van Pels family, and Fritz Pfeffer in a scene from the show in which they gather to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights while hidden in the secret annex.

The powerful, eight-episode limited series tells the remarkable story of 20-something secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who didn’t hesitate when her boss Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to hide him and his family from the Nazis during World War II.

For the next two years, Miep, her husband Jan (Joe Cole) and several other everyday heroes watched over the eight souls hiding in the secret annex.

It was Miep who found Anne’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world.

Cast:

Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne

Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank

Ashley Brooke, who plays Anne’s older sister Margot Frank.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess (Miep’s best friend)

Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels

Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels

Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer

Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl

Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman

Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler

Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman

Laurie Kynaston as Casmir

Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman

What They're Saying:

The series title comes from something Gies said late in her life: “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”