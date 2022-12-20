Low Temperatures Could Possibly Give Florida the Coldest Christmas in More Than 30 Years

If you were hoping for a sunny Christmas with a high of 75 degrees in Central Florida, you will be disappointed. Fox 35 has shared with us what you can expect.
What's Happening:
- On Christmas Eve morning, those in Florida will be waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s, with highs only reaching the 40s and low 50s on Saturday.
- For the Christmas day forecast, there will be similar temperatures with freeze warnings as well. The wind chill temperatures will range from the teens to the 20s during the morning hours.
- There is a strong arctic cold front that is sweeping across the southeast, which is what is bringing these cold temperatures for the season.
- It will most likely be one of, if not the, coldest Christmas Day on record for several towns and cities in Florida and the Southeast, challenging the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1989 and 1983.
- Rain chances will be low, so it will most likely be a dry weekend, although there is a very small chance of wintry precipitation in Northern Florida. However, the odds are that dryer conditions will move in before the cold temperatures reach Florida.