Peanut Stew Recipe From the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

If you're looking for some new recipes to make at home, here is one, thanks to Disney Parks Blog. You can make this Peanut Stew just like the one from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

What's Happening:

If you're a fan of the Peanut Stew from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays you can now make it from the comfort of your own home.

This delicious option can be found at the Refreshment Outpost throughout the festival, which runs through December 30.

This recipe combines sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts and for those with special dietary restrictions, it is plant-based, gluten-free, and wheat-free.

Recipe: (Serves 4-6)

Spiced Peanuts:

1 cup shelled raw peanuts

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Peanut Stew:

1/4 cup canola oil

1/2 cup diced yellow onion

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 medium white potato, peeled and diced

2 teaspoons salt, plus more, to taste

1//4 teaspoons black pepper

1/4 cup tomato paste

6 cups vegetable stock

3 cups tightly packed chopped mustard greens

1/4 cup ground chili paste

2 cups peanut butter, divided

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro

Rice:

1 1/2 cups jasmine rice

2 cups water

1 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more, to taste

1 tablespoon canola oil

Topping:

Spiced peanuts

1/4 cup sliced green onions

For Spiced Peanuts:

Preheat the oven to 300°F.

Spread peanuts on baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes, until oil begins to release from peanuts.

Combine smoked paprika, ground cayenne, and coarse salt together in a small bowl. Add warm peanuts and stir until coated in spices.

Cool to room temperature. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

For Peanuts Stew:

Heat canola oil in a large pot over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot. Add onion, garlic, and ginger, and sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in diced sweet and white potatoes and sauté for 5 minutes.

Stir in salt, pepper, and tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Pour in vegetable stock. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and add mustard greens, ground chili paste, and 1 cup of peanut butter. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, until sweet potatoes are tender.

Add remaining cup of peanut butter, diced tomatoes, and cilantro. Stir until peanut butter is fully incorporated. Season with additional salt, to taste.

Keep warm until ready to serve.

For Rice:

Place rice in a mesh strainer and rinse with cold water until water runs clear.

Combine rice, water, coarse salt, and canola oil in a medium saucepan. Bring water to a boil, cover, and reduce to a simmer.

Simmer for 20-25 minutes, until water is absorbed and rice is tender.

Season with additional salt, to taste. Keep warm until ready to serve.

To Serve:

Evenly divide white rice among bowls. Top with peanut stew. Garnish with spiced peanuts and sliced green onions.