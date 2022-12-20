Longtime “General Hospital” Actress Sonya Eddy Passes Away at Age 55

According to KABC 7, actress Sonya Eddy, known for her role on ABC’s General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 55.

What’s Happening:



“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."