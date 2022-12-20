Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection Celebrates The Original Trilogy

The Star Wars universe has made its way to the world of cosmetics as part of an Original Trilogy collection from Pat McGrath Labs.

While hardly the first Star Wars makeup collab, Pat McGrath Labs is bringing the cosmos a little closer to fans with a beautiful series they’ll adore not only for the brilliant color selections, but also the impressive packaging.

The series launched earlier this month, but it’s not the first time the company has dabbled with this galaxy. In 2019 they debuted their first Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection The Rise of Skywalker .

. Now Pat McGrath Labs is focusing on the first stories presented to audiences in the Skywalker Saga: the Original Trilogy aka the best of the trilogies.

This lineup includes lip, eye and face cosmetics inspired by the personalities of characters like R2-D2, Darth Vader, C-3PO and Luke Skywalker.

The packaging features artistic renditions of the characters and vehicles we know and love which open to reveal deeply pigment makeup that’s just begging for a chance to shine on your skin.

In a recent interview with StarWars.com

The Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection is available now

Links to some of our favorite offerings can be found below.

Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs

Star Wars X Pat McGrath Labs Totale Kit – PAT McGRATH LABS – $232.00

ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment Star Wars Edition – PAT McGRATH LABS – $32.00

Eye Shadow Palette Star Wars Edition – PAT McGRATH LABS – $36.00

Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars Edition – PAT McGRATH LABS – $128.00

Star Wars X Pat McGrath Labs DARK STAR Colour Blitz Mascara Trio – PAT McGRATH LABS – $86.00

LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Metallic Lipstick Star Wars Edition – PAT McGRATH LABS – $32.00

LUST: Gloss Star Wars Edition – PAT McGRATH LABS – $29.00

