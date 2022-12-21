Star Wars Cad Bane FiGPiN Available for Pre-Order Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars fans have long loved the universe’s bounty hunters, and one of their favorites is Cad Bane. Now FiGPiN and Entertainment Earth are bringing the legendary baddie to your display case via signature pin.

Grow your Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collection with a new exclusive Cad Bane FiGPiN available at Entertainment Earth.

collection with a new exclusive Cad Bane FiGPiN available at Entertainment Earth. The fan favorite character from the Star Wars universe finally made his live-action appearance in Disney+ in The Book of Boba Fett and now he can stand comfortably in your display case as a pin.

and now he can stand comfortably in your display case as a pin. The premium hard-enamel pin is amazingly detailed and able to stand up on its own, thanks to the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.

The Cad Bane FiGPiN is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $20.00.

and sells for $20.00. It’s expected to ship in January 2023. A link to the item can be found below.

Cad Bane FiGPiN

Draw! Based on The Book of Boba Fett, this Cad Bane 3-inch FiGPiN Classic Enamel Pin is marvelously detailed and features the fearsome bounty hunter as seen in the show.

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Cad Bane FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – Exclusive – $20.00

Limited edition of 2,000 pieces

#1122 in the collection

Ages 14 and up

