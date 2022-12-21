“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Will Air on ABC Christmas Morning

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be back on ABC for another year at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line.

What's Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will air on Christmas Day, December 25th, on ABC.
  • The two-hour special will begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) on ABC, but will also stream live for Hulu subscribers.
  • It will be held at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and on Disney Cruise Line.
  • The parade will feature siblings Derek and Julianne Hough at Walt Disney World, along with Sherry Cola and Marcus Scribner at Disneyland Resort.
  • The Disney Christmastime Parade will have many of your favorite characters dressed in their holiday best.
  • There will also be musical performances from some of your favorite artists.

Musical Performances:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – Officially Christmas
  • Black Eyed Peas – Carol of the Bells
  • Chloe Flower – A Liberace Christmas
  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee – Blue Christmas and Grown Up Christmas List
  • Maren Morris – When You Wish Upon a Star
  • Meghan Trainor – My Kind of Present
  • Ne-Yo – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • Il Volo – Happy Christmas (War is Over)