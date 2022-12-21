Holiday Edition Biker Scout and Grogu Join Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Line of Action Figures

Hasbro is back with more fun for their line of Star Wars: The Black Series action figures and this time they’re presenting a holiday twist! Grogu has been taken by a Biker Scout, but not to worry, it’s all in good festive fun as this new 6-inch scale figure showcases.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Holiday hijinks are so much better when they're themed to Star Wars and this winter, Hasbro is bringing the jolly to their Black Series line.

A festive sweater-clad Holiday Edition Biker Scout is decked out in more red than a Life Day robe and more green than you’d find on Endor!

The trooper also seems to have a really big interest in The Child as the front of their sweater features a cross stitch version of Grogu in his hover pram.

But that’s not all, the trooper has secured the little creature and is toting him around in a holiday-themed bag!

The Holiday Biker Scout and Grogu figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The set sells for $27.99 and is expected to ship to fans in February 2023.

A link to the collectibles can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Star Wars Black Series Holiday Biker Scout and Grogu Figures – $27.99