Jeremy Renner posted on his Twitter page that he is excited for the new Disney+ Rennervations, coming in early 2023.

coming in early 2023. Rennervations will be an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique, purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

will be an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique, purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Renner is an American actor and musician. His career began when he appeared in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned , before landing larger roles, including S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later .

and , before landing larger roles, including and . He can be found on Disney+ on Hawkeye

I’m so excited for the holidays . And a NEW show on @DisneyPlus early next year. #rennervations pic.twitter.com/vgIv3jfmO2 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 20, 2022