What's Happening:
- Jeremy Renner posted on his Twitter page that he is excited for the new Disney+ show Rennervations, coming in early 2023.
- Rennervations will be an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique, purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.
- Renner is an American actor and musician. His career began when he appeared in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned, before landing larger roles, including S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later.
- He can be found on Disney+ on Hawkeye which was the last MCU Disney+ show in 2021.
