Marvel Shares Details, Covers for Next Year’s “Women of Marvel” One-Shot

Announced at New York Comic Con, “Women of Marvel” will be back with another star-studded one-shot this March, and now fans can learn more about what’s in store and check out the brand-new cover.

The giant-sized anthology will continue the tradition of uplifting the characters and creators you know and love – and the ones you’re about to! Showcasing a range of diverse stories by seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talent, “Women of Marvel #1″ will be a one-stop preview of the incredible women creators set to take Marvel Comics by storm. The one-shot will mark the exciting Marvel Comics debuts of talents such Melissa Flores, Victoria Ying, and many more!

Next year marks the 10 th anniversary of “Women of Marvel” and fans won’t want to miss celebrating the spirit and mission of this fantastic program with these phenomenal stories starring some of Marvel’s greatest heroes!

Rebecca Roanhorse, award winning novelist and writer behind the recent "Phoenix Song: Echo" series, breaks the fourth wall with She-Hulk to provide one-of-a-kind commentary in a brilliant framing story. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" scribe Melissa Flores and artist Stacey Lee (Silk) send duo America Chavez and Kate Bishop on a pulse-punching rescue mission to save one of their own! Critically acclaimed author and illustrator Victoria Ying (City of Secrets) and artist Jodi Nishijima (Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse) spin a wild web for Silk as a night out with Black Cat turns deadly! And more!

Check out the cover above and two variant covers below.