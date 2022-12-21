Mickey and Minnie Mouse Spread Holiday Cheer at Children’s Hospitals Near Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are bringing Disney magic beyond Walt Disney World to local children’s hospitals in Central Florida just in time for the holidays.

What’s Happening:

Throughout the month of December, Walt Disney World Cast Members brought Mickey and Minnie along to spread some holiday cheer at local children’s hospitals.

With each room visit, we saw magical moments turn into transformational experiences for the families and children, providing a special space where they were able to create new happy memories together.

Disney has stated that these visits will continue regularly in the new year.

This year, Walt Disney World cast members and visiting guests donated more than 40,000 toys to help local children and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supports the Marine Toys for Tots Program – a tradition now 75 years in the making.

You can read more about this and other ways Disney is giving back at DisneyWorldGivesBack.com

What They’re Saying:

Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, Senior Executive Officer of AdventHealth for Children said: “This is the first time we’ve welcomed our favorite Disney pals back to the hospital since 2019. Seeing them walk the halls again brought a renewed sense of optimism and hope to our patients and staff.”

"It's hard to put into words how it felt to bring a little light and see these patients simply be kids. I'm proud to work for a company that cares so deeply about making positive impacts in the lives of people and the places we call home." Stefanie Steele, Senior Manager – Corporate Social Responsibility said: "It's hard to put into words how it felt to bring a little light and see these patients simply be kids. I'm proud to work for a company that cares so deeply about making positive impacts in the lives of people and the places we call home."