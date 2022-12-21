Live Your Best Home Life with Mickey and Minnie Mouse Yellow Shoe Slippers

Disney slippers have been a big hit with fans for years, especially the offerings designed for adults. shopDisney has turned to Mickey and Minnie Mouse for inspiration on the latest pair (of slippers) that resemble the bold yellow shoes that complement their classic outfits.

What’s Happening:

If you dream in “Disney” why not start and end your day with two of the company’s biggest icons: Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

Two comfy slippers designed like the couple’s signature yellow shoes have popped up on shopDisney and will help to complete your pajama look in style.

Both slippers are fuzzy and solid colored, but Minnie’s version has padded satin polka dot bows on the top and a small patch of black fabric at the back to look like heels.

Fans can find the Mickey and Minnie slippers now on shopDisney and they sell for $29.99 each.

Mickey Mouse Plush Slippers for Adults – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Plush Slippers for Adults – $29.99

