Disneyland Shares New Details and Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Fireworks Spectacular “Wondrous Journeys”

Disneyland has shared some new details on their upcoming fireworks spectacular, Wondrous Journeys, which will debut on January 27th, 2023 to kick off Disney100.

What’s Happening:

This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in an experience that ignites the dreamer in all of us.

Wondrous Journeys will feature nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century, with music, characters and special moments from favorite stories including Encanto , Hercules , The Princess and the Frog , Peter Pan , Frozen , Treasure Planet , Big Hero 6 , Moana , and more.

, , , , , , , , and more. The spectacular will also feature an original new song, “It’s Wondrous,” that promises to capture your heart and spark your imagination.

Check out this behind-the-scenes look at the recording session for this song, and hear from some of the creative minds behind this new spectacular:

Throughout Wondrous Journeys, you will embark on an adventure filled with artistry, music, storytelling, and heart, celebrating the dreamers at Disney Animation who have shared their imagination and talents with the world for one hundred years.

State-of-the-art projection effects will surround you with blank pieces of paper, pencil sketches, and splashes of color, as the artistry of animators breathe life into beloved characters from Mickey Mouse and Bambi to Ariel and Mirabel.

In a thrilling moment of heroism, Baymax soars high above Sleeping Beauty Castle inspiring us all to fight for our dreams.