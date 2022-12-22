Disney Celebrates 25 Years of Sign Language Interpretation for the “Candlelight Processional”

All across the Disney parks, sign language interpreters bring shows and experiences to life with American Sign Language (ASL), French Sign Language (LSF), Chinese Sign Language, and more. Disney Parks Blog shared how sign language is a huge part of the Candlelight Processional tradition.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World Candlelight Processional .

. This has been a tradition for many since 1971, which debuted first at Magic Kingdom Disneyland Resort EPCOT

This concert features both the community and cast members, along with an orchestra, guest conductors, celebrity narrators, and sign language interpreters.

In 1997, the Candlelight Processional introduced its first live Sign Language interpretation so those who are deaf or hard of hearing could enjoy this timeless story.

introduced its first live Sign Language interpretation so those who are deaf or hard of hearing could enjoy this timeless story. Since then, over 2,000 shows have featured this addition.

"Celebrating 25 years of consistent Sign Language interpretation of this show is such an important milestone," said Mark Jones, Walt Disney World Resort Manager of Accessibility. "Disney sets the standard for the entertainment industry, and by highlighting this offering among others at Walt Disney World, we give extensive exposure to the ASL community, and motivate others to take similar steps."

Head Candlelight interpreter and choreographer Angela Roth uses her unique energetic style as well as her knowledge of sign language.

She will incorporate her entire body in movements on stage, including the mannerisms of the characters speaking as well as facial expressions, so those who are deaf or hard of hearing can fully experience the entire narrative.

By working closely with the deaf community, Angela takes performance signing to a new level using a technique called eye-rhyme.

"Eye-rhyme is where I put together the signs into a visual rhyme that to the Deaf eye creates a visual flow," said Angela. "I use these eye-rhymes and sign to the pace of the music’s rhythm to create a similar effect to hearing the lyrics with the rhythm."

Angela signs not only the words being said but also the music and the story itself. "My approach is not simply to sign the lyrics but to treat each piece as a visual poem incorporating elements from the Deaf community’s Deaf expressions. Deaf expressions originate from their own expressions and are unrelated to spoken languages. Instead, they draw their inspiration from visual metaphors that derive from ASL community and culture," Angela said.

As a result, the piece becomes even more meaningful and connected to the guests. "We are not here to be human captions," said Angela. "Like everyone at Disney, we are immersive storytellers and are responsible for ensuring every guest in attendance feels welcomed and sees themselves in the stories we tell."