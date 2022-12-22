Dollywood Hosting First-Ever I Will Always Love You Celebration This Spring

In honor of the 50th anniversary of one of Dolly Parton’s biggest hit songs, Dollywood will host the first ever I Will Always Love You Celebration this spring.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “I Will Always Love You,” during the all-new I Will Always Love You Celebration.

The event will take place from March 11th through April 8th, 2023, celebrating the song originally recorded by Dolly in 1973, later famously rerecorded by Whitney Houston.

This festive event kicks off the 2023 season commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs.

In addition to honoring Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter, the event will recognize a number of noted and up-and-coming singers/songwriters with performances throughout the park.

The Songwriters’ Showcase at the Showstreet Palace Theater will place the spotlight on a number of up-and-coming songwriters, allowing Dollywood guests the opportunity to enjoy their incredible talents.

Also be sure to look for special park décor and delicious culinary offerings as Dollywood celebrates this momentous occasion.

