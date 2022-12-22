Dollywood Hosting First-Ever I Will Always Love You Celebration This Spring

In honor of the 50th anniversary of one of Dolly Parton’s biggest hit songs, Dollywood will host the first ever I Will Always Love You Celebration this spring.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “I Will Always Love You,” during the all-new I Will Always Love You Celebration.
- The event will take place from March 11th through April 8th, 2023, celebrating the song originally recorded by Dolly in 1973, later famously rerecorded by Whitney Houston.
- This festive event kicks off the 2023 season commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs.
- In addition to honoring Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter, the event will recognize a number of noted and up-and-coming singers/songwriters with performances throughout the park.
- The Songwriters’ Showcase at the Showstreet Palace Theater will place the spotlight on a number of up-and-coming songwriters, allowing Dollywood guests the opportunity to enjoy their incredible talents.
- Also be sure to look for special park décor and delicious culinary offerings as Dollywood celebrates this momentous occasion.
Other 2023 Dollywood Events:
- Flower & Food Festival
- April 11th – June 11th, 2023
- Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration
- June 17th – August 6th, 2023
- Harvest Festival
- September 22nd – November 4th, 2023