Marvel Celebrates the Season with “Twas the Night Before Mech Strike”

Marvel HQ has been telling a very different type of superhero story this year with “Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” and now they’ve released a holiday special for the “Mech Strike” story with “Twas the Night Before Mech Strike.”
- Set to the tone of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the new video from Marvel HQ tells the story of Tony Stark, Captain America, Black Panther and the Hulk as they fight off an invasion from Thanos in their Mech suits.
- Check out the new “Mech Strike” holiday special below:
More on Marvel Mech Strike:
- Marvel Entertainment premiered the second season of “Mech Strike” on Marvel HQ in the spring.
- “Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” followed the success of the first “Marvel’s Avengers: Mech Strike” season.
- In this second season of “Mech Strike,” Thanos has fallen…and Doom is on the rise! To face this new threat, the Avengers will clash against none other than Doctor Doom and an all-new team of Marvel’s most notorious super villains, monstrously transformed by the eye of a mythical beast. And to fight these new monsters, the Avengers will have to mech up…monster style.
- “Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” premiered its motion comics series, “The Eye of Doom,” on Marvel HQ.
- In comics, “Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” launched a new limited comic book series in June.
- Written by Christos Gage and drawn by Paco Diaz, the new series finds the Avengers donning new mech armor to battle a trio of the world’s most notorious super villains, led by Doctor Doom and monstrously transformed by the Eye of the Kraken.
- In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation—and become Monster Hunters! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers? The series will feature classic Avengers characters and some surprising new additions to the team, all outfitted in their very own mech armor! More series details and art will be announced soon.
- All of these adventures in “Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” extend beyond the page and screen with an incredible line of merchandise.