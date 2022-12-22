Marvel Celebrates the Season with “Twas the Night Before Mech Strike”

Marvel HQ has been telling a very different type of superhero story this year with “Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” and now they’ve released a holiday special for the “Mech Strike” story with “Twas the Night Before Mech Strike.”

Set to the tone of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the new video from Marvel HQ tells the story of Tony Stark, Captain America, Black Panther and the Hulk as they fight off an invasion from Thanos in their Mech suits.

Check out the new “Mech Strike” holiday special below:

More on Marvel Mech Strike: