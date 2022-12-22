Marvel Shares Look at 5 Variant Covers Inspired by “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

To celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, Insomniac Games joined forces with Marvel to spin up five Beyond Amazing variant covers, featuring art inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

With this week’s release of “Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #2,” which boasts the final installment by Oliver Fetscher, Marvel is proud to present all five Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Covers.

The variant covers released with “The Amazing Spider-Man #13,” “The Amazing Spider-Man #14,” “Dark Web #1,” “Spider-Man #3,” and “Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #2″ and featured stunning artwork by Daryl Mandryk, John Staub, Bobby Hernandez, Dennis Chan, and Oliver Fetscher, respectively.

Don't miss all five Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Covers, now on sale from Marvel Entertainment.

The Amazing Spider-Man #13 Cover by Daryl Mandryk

The Amazing Spider-Man #14 Cover by John Staub

Dark Web #1 Cover by Bobby Hernandez

Spider-Man #3 Cover by Dennis Chan

Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #2 Cover by Oliver Fetscher

Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are now available on PS5, PS4, and PC, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arriving on PS5 in Fall 2023.

What they’re saying: