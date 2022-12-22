Marvel, Writer Skottie Young Tease the End of “Strange Academy”

Writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos are gearing up for the end of their 24-issue “Strange Academy” story. Marvel shared an interview with Young in which he teased the upcoming finale and shared exactly what he hopes people got from this story.

First off, Young credited his good friend Ramos for his amazing work on this story while also sharing his gratitude for getting to work on this project in the first place: “Humberto Ramos is one of my closest friends and it’s been such an honor to create this book with him. It’s not often that you get to pitch a brand new book, bring on one of your art heroes, and then create over a dozen brand new characters at Marvel, all while playing with some of the best magic characters at the House of Ideas! And we couldn’t have done it without our editor, Nick Lowe. Always there for encouragement and helping us to build the tapestry of teen magic and drama!”

As for his work on this story, Young mentioned that he specifically foud himself connecting with one character: “Doyle, for sure. I loved finding him and the twists and turns he’s taken. I didn’t think he would be who I’d focus on so much, but he just kept stepping up to the front of the line.”

As for the upcoming finale, Young had some big promises to make for what fans can expect: “We have a cool origin to reveal, an awesome new costume to show off, and of course, a MASSIVE BATTLE that will melt all eyeballs.”

And this finale won’t be the end for these awesome new characters. Young shared his thoughts on their futures: “They’re already popping up in other books. I think you’ll be seeing the students mixing it up with the rest of the Marvel Universe for years to come.”

Young went on to explain what he hopes fans will take away from this story when it’s all over: “That comics can be fun, emotional, magical, and filled with action and teen romance at the same time. I hope they just remember our love for these characters we gave life to and follow them along to new adventures with whoever is lucky enough to add to their stories.”

He also went on to simplify that answer, saying “We hope everyone walks away with something that made them feel.”

Don't miss “Strange Academy: Finals #3,” the thrilling next chapter in the Strange Academy story, on sale December 28.