This Saturday and Sunday at the El Capitan Theatre, you'll receive a themed journal with your ticket while supplies last.
What's Happening:
- If you go to the El Capitan Theatre this Saturday or Sunday, you can receive a themed journal with your ticket for Avatar: The Way of Water while supplies last.
- Fans can see Avatar: The Way of Water in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre.
- Before each screening, you can see the auditorium transformed with a dazzling themed light display.
Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis:
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.
- Rated PG-13.