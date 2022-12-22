Avatar: The Way of Water has officially hit theaters and viewers are loving it. This Saturday and Sunday at the El Capitan Theatre, you'll receive a themed journal with your ticket while supplies last.

What's Happening:

If you go to the El Capitan Theatre this Saturday or Sunday, you can receive a themed journal with your ticket for Avatar: The Way of Water while supplies last.

Fans can see Avatar: The Way of Water in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre.

Before each screening, you can see the auditorium transformed with a dazzling themed light display.

Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis: