SeaWorld San Diego Continues Christmas Celebration With Special New Year’s Eve Festivities

SeaWorld San Diego is set to ring in the end of 2022 with special Christmas Celebration fun, fireworks, and more and a special firework show and countdown on New Year’s Eve.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego is ringing in the end of the year with exciting fun, festive offerings. Guests can enjoy Christmas Celebration, daily fireworks, Friday Happy Hour specials, and special fun on New Year’s Eve.
- Guests can continue feeling festive cheer at SeaWorld’s annual Christmas Celebration, running through January 8. The event includes two all-new holiday theater shows, live reindeer available for viewing, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Cavalcade, photo opportunities with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and more. Guests can also enjoy the newly reimagined 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Light, lit to look like a Christmas tree for the first time in the park’s history. Additionally, starting Friday, December 23 through Saturday, December 31, the all-new Christmas Wish fireworks show will occur nightly 10 minutes prior to park close.
- Every Friday from 4 p.m. to park close, guests can also enjoy Happy Hour Fridays at Underwater Cantina and High Tide Brews. Every week, a new featured seasonal drink will be offered at Underwater Cantina at a discounted price, and both locations will offer "Brew for $2" 12-ounce draft beers.
- For guests looking for New Year’s Eve plans, SeaWorld will be offering a special New Year’s countdown and fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. After an unforgettable day of exciting shows, amazing animals, and thrilling rides, the park will transform at dusk into an exciting celebration with electrifying lights and music. The park is also offering a Family New Year’s Eve Bash for the first time. The separately-ticketed VIP event includes party hats, Sesame Street friends, food, a champagne toast, live entertainment and a premium fireworks viewing. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.
- Guests can save up to $45 on tickets and Annual Passes as low as $12.50 a month during SeaWorld San Diego’s Holiday Sale now through January 1st.
- SeaWorld Christmas Celebration runs through January 8. Nightly fireworks will be offered from December 23 through December 31. Special New Year’s Eve celebrations will occur on December 31st.