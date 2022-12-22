Preview Yoda’s Return to Turrak in Marvel’s “Star Wars: Yoda #2”

StarWars.com has shared an exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Yoda #2.

There’s a fine line between attachment and compassion. Marvel’s Star Wars: Yoda miniseries finds the legendary Jedi Master reflecting on his long life, recalling adventures and missions of the past.

miniseries finds the legendary Jedi Master reflecting on his long life, recalling adventures and missions of the past. Issue #1 saw Yoda, during the era of the High Republic, heading to Turrak in an effort to help peaceful villagers fend off an attack by raiding marauders. And he has grown fond of his new friends.

, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Nico Leon, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives December 28th. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology your local comic shop

Check out the preview images from the issue below: