New Figment Wonderground Gallery Figure Appears At Walt Disney World

Even the new Wonderground Gallery figure is covered from head to tail in royal purple pigment! A new, stylized figure of everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment, can be picked up on their next trip to Walt Disney World.

A new figure has been released with the Wonderground Gallery branding at Walt Disney World EPCOT

The new figure, from artist Maria Stuckey, shows her take on the 40 year old character, who is standing atop Spaceship Earth

Figment, the character, debuted alongside the opening of EPCOT and has since been widely associated with the park thanks to an iconic attraction, Journey Into Imagination, where he was introduced. Though his original attraction is long gone and fondly remembered, he is still present in the park today with a different attraction in the same place, and serves as the mascot for the park’s many festivals, namely the EPCOT International Festival of Arts.

Wonderground Gallery is a popular spot amongst Disney Parks fans, as it is a place where independent artists and illustrators are featured, all showcasing Disney works and characters with their own personal touches and styles on Disney stories both from films and the theme parks.

Not too long ago, a special figure featuring a stylized Mr. Toad and another featuring a stylized version of the popular Partners Statue featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse were released

Maria Stuckey’s Figment figure is a wonderful way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT, and can be picked up (at press time) for $29.99 at the Art of Disney location in Disney’s Springs’ Marketplace. It will also likely be found at EPCOT retail locations, including their Art of Disney location, currently located in The American Adventure