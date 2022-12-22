New Figment Wonderground Gallery Figure Appears At Walt Disney World

Even the new Wonderground Gallery figure is covered from head to tail in royal purple pigment! A new, stylized figure of everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment, can be picked up on their next trip to Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- A new figure has been released with the Wonderground Gallery branding at Walt Disney World, and features the iconic Disney Parks character, Figment, from EPCOT.
- The new figure, from artist Maria Stuckey, shows her take on the 40 year old character, who is standing atop Spaceship Earth while literally holding a rainbow.
- Figment, the character, debuted alongside the opening of EPCOT and has since been widely associated with the park thanks to an iconic attraction, Journey Into Imagination, where he was introduced. Though his original attraction is long gone and fondly remembered, he is still present in the park today with a different attraction in the same place, and serves as the mascot for the park’s many festivals, namely the EPCOT International Festival of Arts.
- Wonderground Gallery is a popular spot amongst Disney Parks fans, as it is a place where independent artists and illustrators are featured, all showcasing Disney works and characters with their own personal touches and styles on Disney stories both from films and the theme parks.
- Wonderground Gallery has its own standalone location in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, though, candidly, the unique art from those artists is starting to wane as more generic Disney product slips in. No such location exists at Walt Disney World. A small display at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs expanded into its own section of the store, which was then relocated to a larger parcel of retail space that became available nearby. It has since been replaced by a Marvel section at the store. Wonderground Gallery merchandise can now be mostly found at the Art of Disney location, also at Disney Springs, and other Art of Disney locations throughout the parks.
- Not too long ago, a special figure featuring a stylized Mr. Toad and another featuring a stylized version of the popular Partners Statue featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse were released at Disneyland and made their way over to Walt Disney World as well.
- Maria Stuckey’s Figment figure is a wonderful way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT, and can be picked up (at press time) for $29.99 at the Art of Disney location in Disney’s Springs’ Marketplace. It will also likely be found at EPCOT retail locations, including their Art of Disney location, currently located in The American Adventure in World Showcase.
