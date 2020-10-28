Photo Update: New Wonderground, Star Wars, and Holiday Merchandise Throughout Downtown Disney

Yesterday, our very own Mike C. Braved the Orange County environment and headed straight to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. While he was there for an awesome merchandise offering, he treated us to a live Park Walk and Talk and scoped out many of the merchandise offerings and holiday goods too!

The Wonderground Gallery has closed to make way for the Star Wars Trading Post, selling goods from Batuu/Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge off-planet in the Downtown Disney District. We spotted several new pins, shirts, hats, and even Black Series figures!

Compared to past visits, Downtown Disney was pretty slow, with most stores being easily accessible compared to previous occasions in which virtual queues and lengthy waits were found nearly at every door. On this visit, the only “lengthy” line was to gain access to the delicious treats, and likely the seasonal offerings at Marceline’s Confectionary.

New Black Widow merchandise that we spotted a few days ago at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has also made its way to the west coast. This Black Widow jacket and dress were found at the Disney Dress Shop.

Despite the Wonderground Gallery being transformed into the Star Wars Trading Post, the merchandise event we went to experience at the former ESPN Zone was primarily for vinyl figures by Wonderground Artists Dave Perillo and Scott Tolleson. Perillo’s figure is a stylized version of Blaine Gibson’s “Partners” statue found at the end of Main Street USA that features Walt and Mickey Mouse holding hands. Tolleson’s piece is a highly-stylized J. Thaddeus Toad, Esq. as he appears in his signature opening day attraction, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. Both figures were $29.99 each.

Also at the former ESPN Zone were the opportunities to purchase a souvenir popcorn bucket that looks remarkably like retro popcorn boxes available in the park long ago, but with newer iconography and not made of cardboard but rather, a durable (and latching) plastic. There were also diamond-shaped glow cubes available, likely to be made available in beverage offerings in the park as part of the anniversary festivities that never occurred due to the park’s extended closure.

Don’t let that news turn you “blue” however, as over at the World of Disney, wishes come true! Wishes Come True Blue that is! Celebrating a 40 year partnership between Disney and the Make-A-Wish foundation, a new series of merchandise was recently announced that has made its debut at the Disneyland Resort. With the purchase of any of these items in the Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection now through World Wish Day 2021 (April 29, 2021), Disney will donate 25% of the purchase price (up to US $500,000) to the Make-A-Wish foundation. The set features many staples like Mouse Ears, Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly bags, and now, even face coverings!

Speaking of Loungefly bags, we spotted other bags around as well, including bags themed to some Disney Princesses, like Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella, and bags themed to the Enchanted Tiki Room, Pirates of the Caribbean, and cute little versions of Marvel Characters.

As Halloween draws near, it’s time for the stores to shift their focus from one holiday to another, and deck the…shelves for the upcoming jolly holidays, like Christmas! Most of what we found was spotted at World of Disney as well as the Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 in Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland, currently used as an extension of Downtown Disney.

We spotted long sleeve shirts, spirit jerseys, a Chip and Dale nutcracker set, a countdown calendar mantlepiece, and more! Have a look!

When he wasn’t taking all the pictures to show off the new goods available at the stores of Downtown Disney, Mike C. also took us on a live stroll of the district, including the Esplanade and closed gates of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Check out a replay of that stroll below!