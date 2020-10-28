Photo Update: New Wonderground, Star Wars, and Holiday Merchandise Throughout Downtown Disney

by | Oct 28, 2020 1:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Yesterday, our very own Mike C. Braved the Orange County environment and headed straight to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. While he was there for an awesome merchandise offering, he treated us to a live Park Walk and Talk and scoped out many of the merchandise offerings and holiday goods too!

The Wonderground Gallery has closed to make way for the Star Wars Trading Post, selling goods from Batuu/Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge off-planet in the Downtown Disney District. We spotted several new pins, shirts, hats, and even Black Series figures!

Compared to past visits, Downtown Disney was pretty slow, with most stores being easily accessible compared to previous occasions in which virtual queues and lengthy waits were found nearly at every door. On this visit, the only “lengthy” line was to gain access to the delicious treats, and likely the seasonal offerings at Marceline’s Confectionary.

New Black Widow merchandise that we spotted a few days ago at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has also made its way to the west coast. This Black Widow jacket and dress were found at the Disney Dress Shop.

Despite the Wonderground Gallery being transformed into the Star Wars Trading Post, the merchandise event we went to experience at the former ESPN Zone was primarily for vinyl figures by Wonderground Artists Dave Perillo and Scott Tolleson. Perillo’s figure is a stylized version of Blaine Gibson’s “Partners” statue found at the end of Main Street USA that features Walt and Mickey Mouse holding hands. Tolleson’s piece is a highly-stylized J. Thaddeus Toad, Esq. as he appears in his signature opening day attraction, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. Both figures were $29.99 each.

Also at the former ESPN Zone were the opportunities to purchase a souvenir popcorn bucket that looks remarkably like retro popcorn boxes available in the park long ago, but with newer iconography and not made of cardboard but rather, a durable (and latching) plastic. There were also diamond-shaped glow cubes available, likely to be made available in beverage offerings in the park as part of the anniversary festivities that never occurred due to the park’s extended closure.

Don’t let that news turn you “blue” however, as over at the World of Disney, wishes come true! Wishes Come True Blue that is! Celebrating a 40 year partnership between Disney and the Make-A-Wish foundation, a new series of merchandise was recently announced that has made its debut at the Disneyland Resort. With the purchase of any of these items in the Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection now through World Wish Day 2021 (April 29, 2021), Disney will donate 25% of the purchase price (up to US $500,000) to the Make-A-Wish foundation. The set features many staples like Mouse Ears, Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly bags, and now, even face coverings!

Speaking of Loungefly bags, we spotted other bags around as well, including bags themed to some Disney Princesses, like Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella, and bags themed to the Enchanted Tiki Room, Pirates of the Caribbean, and cute little versions of Marvel Characters.

As Halloween draws near, it’s time for the stores to shift their focus from one holiday to another, and deck the…shelves for the upcoming jolly holidays, like Christmas! Most of what we found was spotted at World of Disney as well as the Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 in Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland, currently used as an extension of Downtown Disney.

We spotted long sleeve shirts, spirit jerseys, a Chip and Dale nutcracker set, a countdown calendar mantlepiece, and more! Have a look!

When he wasn’t taking all the pictures to show off the new goods available at the stores of Downtown Disney, Mike C. also took us on a live stroll of the district, including the Esplanade and closed gates of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Check out a replay of that stroll below!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed