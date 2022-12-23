Disney California Adventure Chefs Discuss Their Dishes at Disney Festival of the Holidays

The Disney Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure has something for everyone. A new video from Disney Parks features some of the chefs discussing their personal stories and experiences with their dishes for the festival.
- The new nearly two-and-a-half-minute video features several Disneyland Resort Chefs, who explain their personal connection to some of the food available at this year’ Disney Festival of the Holidays.
- Each chef takes some time to explain how they have infused their culture into a particular dish at this year’s festival.
- Guests can visit the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park from now through January 8th, 2023 to experience these dishes for themselves.
- This festival highlights diverse cultural celebrations like Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings’ Day, through music, entertainment, and of course food.
- Guests can get the most holiday cheer out of Disney Festival of Holidays with the Sip and Savor Pass, redeemable for select food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations.
- Check out the new video featuring some of that food below:
