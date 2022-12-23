Disney California Adventure Chefs Discuss Their Dishes at Disney Festival of the Holidays

The Disney Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure has something for everyone. A new video from Disney Parks features some of the chefs discussing their personal stories and experiences with their dishes for the festival.

The new nearly two-and-a-half-minute video features several Disneyland Resort

Each chef takes some time to explain how they have infused their culture into a particular dish at this year’s festival.

Guests can visit the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park from now through January 8th, 2023 to experience these dishes for themselves.

This festival highlights diverse cultural celebrations like Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings’ Day, through music, entertainment, and of course food.

Guests can get the most holiday cheer out of Disney Festival of Holidays with the Sip and Savor Pass, redeemable for select food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations.

Check out the new video featuring some of that food below: