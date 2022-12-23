Marvel’s “Planet of the Apes #1” Set for April Debut

Back in June, Marvel Entertainment announced that the Planet of the Apes franchise will be returning to Marvel Comics with all new stories starting in early 2023. Now we know we can expect to see the first new comic in April.

The new “Planet of the Apes” series will come from David F. Walker and Dave Wachter, and will debut in April.

A full announcement for the new series will follow next month.

The beloved film franchise has spanned over five decades with media including books, comics, television series, video games, and toys.

Marvel Comics and Planet of the Apes have a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published “Adventures on the Planet of the Apes”, full-color adaptations of the iconic Planet of the Apes films.

