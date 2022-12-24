Best of “Encanto” Christmas Light Show Featuring 300 Drones

If you want to see something truly amazing check out this Encanto light show which features 300 drones.

What's Happening:

  • Tom BetGeorge (Magical Light Shows) created this absolute masterpiece, an Encanto light show which features 300 drones.
  • He said that he created the show because his toddler is obsessed with the film.
  • You can see this incredible video below.

 

About Encanto:

  • A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
  • Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.