Best of “Encanto” Christmas Light Show Featuring 300 Drones

If you want to see something truly amazing check out this Encanto light show which features 300 drones.
What's Happening:
- Tom BetGeorge (Magical Light Shows) created this absolute masterpiece, an Encanto light show which features 300 drones.
- He said that he created the show because his toddler is obsessed with the film.
- You can see this incredible video below.
About Encanto:
- A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
- Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.