Moana, Toy Story and More Adaptive Swimwear Styles Arrive on shopDisney

Sure, winter has just started but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking warm thoughts! Beaches, sunshine, Disney cruises and pool parties are already on our minds, and new season’s adaptive swimwear selections have just surfaced on shopDisney.

It may be chilly outside, but shopDisney is already dreaming of sunshine as they introduce new adaptive swimwear styles for kids.

Get the kiddos ready for spring, summer, and Disney vacations with a fun assortment of poolside looks that feature favorite characters from popular franchises like: Mickey and Friends Star Wars Marvel Disney Princesses Cars

Swimsuits featuring Ariel and Moana’s classic looks are available for girls, while boys can enjoy the summer sporting Toy Story and Star Wars designed swim trunks.

and Star Wars designed swim trunks. Adaptive swimwear features self stick or snap closures making it easy to put on and accommodate a variety of different needs a child might have.

Fans will find the full collection of Adaptive Swimwear available now on shopDisney

Moana

The water calls their name with this Moana adaptive swim set. Inspired by Disney's Moana, it includes a two-piece swimsuit and adorable tiered skirt cover-up, each featuring a pretty allover print and self-stick fabric closures for ease of use. The top has a ruffly hem and a very special soft 3D Heart of Te Fiti appliqué.

Moana Adaptive Swim Set for Girls – $34.99

Hidden placket with self-stick fabric closure on top and skirt

Bottom has hidden bilateral hip self-stick fabric closure

Diaper friendly

Fully lined

UPF 50+ built-in UV protection

Ariel

The water is so much more fun when you're a mermaid. This three-piece Ariel adaptive swim set features a two-piece swimsuit and long mermaid skirt, all with self-stick fabric closures for ease of use.

Ariel Adaptive Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid – $34.99

Organza fishtail hem on skirt

Hidden placket with self-stick fabric closure on top and skirt

Hidden bilateral hip self-stick fabric closure on bottom

Diaper friendly

Fully lined

UPF 50+ built-in UV protection

Toy Story

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Rex round up the fun and a whole lot of Space Aliens on theseToy Story adaptive swim trunks. These adorable shorts feature screen art of the heroes, an allover print featuring motifs inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story and a screen-printed faux fly on the front.

Toy Story Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids | shopDisney – $34.99

Ring snaps on side panels provide full opening

Elastic waistband

UPF 50+ built in UV protection for safer fun in the sun!

Star Wars

Greetings from Dagobah! These Star Wars adaptive swim trunks feature an allover print of fanciful travel stickers from some top spots in the galaxy including Endor, Tatooine and even the Death Star. R2-D2, C-3PO, Yoda, the Mandalorian, Greedo, Darth Vader and an Ewok star in the vintage-style art complete with fun slogans.

Star Wars Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids – $34.99