Bring on Sunshine and Warm Weather! Disney Swimwear for Kids Lands at shopDisney

Sure, winter has just started but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking warm thoughts! Beaches, sunshine, Disney cruises and pool parties are already on our minds, and shopDisney has just dropped this season’s swimwear selections for kids.
What’s Happening:
- It may be chilly outside, but shopDisney is already dreaming of sunshine as they introduce new swimwear styles for kids.
- Get the kiddos ready for spring, summer, and Disney vacations with a fun assortment of poolside looks that feature favorite characters from popular franchises like:
- Mickey and Friends
- Star Wars
- Marvel
- Disney Princesses
- Cars
- The collection spans sandals, slides, sunglasses, suits and trunks that they’ll love wearing all season long.
- New swim styles are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99-$36.99.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
