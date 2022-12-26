Bring on Sunshine and Warm Weather! Disney Swimwear for Kids Lands at shopDisney

Sure, winter has just started but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking warm thoughts! Beaches, sunshine, Disney cruises and pool parties are already on our minds, and shopDisney has just dropped this season’s swimwear selections for kids.

It may be chilly outside, but shopDisney is already dreaming of sunshine as they introduce new swimwear styles for kids.

Get the kiddos ready for spring, summer, and Disney vacations with a fun assortment of poolside looks that feature favorite characters from popular franchises like: Mickey and Friends Star Wars Marvel Disney Princesses Cars

The collection spans sandals, slides, sunglasses, suits and trunks that they’ll love wearing all season long.

Disney Princesses

Moana Swimsuit for Girls

Jasmine Swim Set for Girls – Aladdin

Mickey and Friends

Mickey Mouse and Friends Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Star Wars

R2-D2 Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls – Star Wars

Disney

Pua and Hei Hei Swim Trunks for Kids – Moana

Pixar

Toy Story Swim Trunks for Kids

Star Wars

Star Wars Swim Trunks for Kids

Sandals and Slides

Minnie Mouse Slides for Kids – White

Beach Bags

Toy Story Swim Bag for Kids

Sunglasses

Moana Sunglasses for Kids

Beach Towels

Star Wars Beach Towel – Personalized