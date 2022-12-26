Full Performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Released Ahead of “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” Disney+ Debut

The Hollywood Hills recently came alive with the sound of the music of Encanto, and the extremely catchy “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” brought down the house at the historic venue during Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl for a show-stopping concert event featuring fan-favorite musical numbers from the now three-time GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), along with special guests – legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda – Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl arrives this Wednesday, December 28th on Disney+.