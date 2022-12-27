“Avatar: The Way of Water” Set to Cross $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water is very close to crossing the $1 billion threshold at the global box office, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday was Avatar: The Way of Water ’s second Monday in theaters, and it crossed $900 million just 13 days into the film’s release.

’s second Monday in theaters, and it crossed $900 million just 13 days into the film’s release. Following today’s box office, the film is expected to hit the $1 billion worldwide milestone.

Avatar: The Way of Water has become the No. 3 highest-grosser of 2022 and the No. 4 biggest film of the pandemic era, domestically.

has become the No. 3 highest-grosser of 2022 and the No. 4 biggest film of the pandemic era, domestically. Internationally, the film now stands as the No. 2 release of 2022 and No. 3 studio title of the pandemic era.

Through Monday, the split is $293.2M domestic and $661.9M at the international box office.

Monday’s total offshore haul was $52.2M, while the domestic haul was $31.5M.

The Top 5 overseas markets through Monday are China ($104.5M), France ($60.5M), Korea ($55.4M), Germany ($41.5M) and India ($39.2M).

