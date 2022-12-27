“Avatar: The Way of Water” Set to Cross $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water is very close to crossing the $1 billion threshold at the global box office, as reported by Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday was Avatar: The Way of Water’s second Monday in theaters, and it crossed $900 million just 13 days into the film’s release.
- Following today’s box office, the film is expected to hit the $1 billion worldwide milestone.
- Avatar: The Way of Water has become the No. 3 highest-grosser of 2022 and the No. 4 biggest film of the pandemic era, domestically.
- Internationally, the film now stands as the No. 2 release of 2022 and No. 3 studio title of the pandemic era.
- Through Monday, the split is $293.2M domestic and $661.9M at the international box office.
- Monday’s total offshore haul was $52.2M, while the domestic haul was $31.5M.
- The Top 5 overseas markets through Monday are China ($104.5M), France ($60.5M), Korea ($55.4M), Germany ($41.5M) and India ($39.2M).
More on Avatar: The Way of Water
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters everywhere.
