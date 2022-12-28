New 4*Town Music Video Now Available on Disney+ Under “Turning Red” Extras

Disney-Pixar fans haven’t stopped singing 4*Town songs since Turning Red debuted on Disney+ earlier this year. Now, the streaming service has a full music video for the fictional boy band’s “1 True Love.”

A teaser for the new music video was shared by the Disney+ Twitter account

In order to watch the new music video, fans can go to the film on Disney+ and find it under extras, along with the trailer for the film, deleted scenes and some additional bonus features.

About Turning Red:

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red is now available to stream on Disney+.