New Magic Key Holder Perks Coming to Disneyland Resort in 2023

2023 is going to be a great year to be a Magic Key holder at Disneyland Resort. Disneyland has shared some new benefits for Magic Key holders in the new year.

Magic Key holders can get ready for more food, fun and photo ops in 2023.

Disneyland has shared a preview of what you can unlock, starting no earlier than January 9, 2023:

Food

Magic Key Terrace Enjoy new menu items inspired by some guest favorites like the Barbecue Short Rib Sliders and Mint Julep Cocktail.

Disney100 Popcorn Bucket With a purchase of a special Disney100-themed popcorn bucket for Magic Key holders, get popcorn refills for just $1.50 each through February 12.



Fun

Disney100 Print Pick up a printed collectible created by fan-favorite artist Asia Ellington, celebrating Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Walt’s Main Street Story Guided Tour Uncover some of Walt’s hidden details along Main Street, U.S.A. Magic Key holders who book the tour between January 9 and 26 will receive a commemorative button.

Magic Key Pandora Charm Show your Magic Key holder pride with the first-ever Magic Key charm by Pandora, available for purchase.



Photo Ops

Magic Shots From January 9 to January 19, 2023, get 2 special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots with complimentary downloads at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

