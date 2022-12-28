Promotional Tour for New Universal Horror Film “M3GAN” is Both Strange and Creepy

Universal Pictures has recently been promoting their upcoming horror film M3GAN with a truly strange promotional tour at various Los Angeles locations, including Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- Universal and Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film M3GAN focuses on the titular character, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.
- When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.
- Recently, Universal has been promoting the film with a squad of dancers dressed as M3GAN at various Los Angeles locations, such as Universal CityWalk and the Ovation Hollywood Center (formerly Hollywood & Highland Center).
- It’s truly an odd sight to see, as showcased in the video below, but it certainly makes the film seem even more intriguing…
- After seeing this video, it brings up an interesting possibility of perhaps seeing M3GAN featured in this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.
- Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan.
- The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition) and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).
- M3GAN releases exclusively in theaters on January 6th, 2023.