It’s A Post-Holiday Miracle! RSVLTS Has Restocked Select Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter Collections

It’s a post-holiday miracle! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has restocked several of their incredible patterns celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter. If you missed out on the first run, hurry over to RSVLTS to nab these limited restocks and bring some joy to your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RSVLTS has heard fans’ cries and has worked some end of the year magic to bring back more sizes of their popular designs

Available now (but likely not for long) are some of the latest releases that sold out shortly after debuting such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and the The Mandalorian inspired looks.

inspired looks. RSVLTS is known for their signature KUNUFLEX stretch material button downs that are available in sizes XS-4XL. Current restocks are only for the Adult/Unisex cuts and don’t extend to the Ladies cuts.

There are also a few BorlandFlex flannel button downs, as well as a reversible bomber jacket.

Prices range from $70-$85. Links to individual items can be found below.

The Mandalorian

“Look to the stars on this intense button down featuring the Firespray gunship, the Razor Crest, and more.”

“Welcome to the convenience store aisle of Grogu’s dreams. We’re talking Sorgan frogs, squid soup, and, of course, those delicious Nevarro Nummies.”

“Adorned with mythosaur, mudhorn, and Mando’s symbols on one side, and concept art from the series on the other, if you’re looking to prove your The Mandalorian fandom, your journey starts here.”

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians are hanging out on this green button down and getting into all sorts of hijinks such as tangling themselves in colorful lights while they celebrate the season.

Rocket Around The Tree – RSVLTS (Adult)

Follow Groot’s growth from toddler to adult tree on this cleverly patterned shirt, and keep your eyes peeled for Rocket who's along for the journey.

We Are Groot – RSVLTS (Adults)

Well, here they are, a bunch of jack***es standing in a circle…or a semi circle at least. All five Guardians have gathered for this finale button down and you better take them seriously.

Bout To Drop An Awesome Mix – RSVLTS (Adults)

Harry Potter

“Featuring Pygmy Puffs, Jumping Snakes, Extendable Ears, Chattering Teeth, Weasley’s Wondrous Wands, Electric Shock Shakes, Puking Pastilles, and many more wonderfully weird creations from your favorite troublemaking twins, Fred and George Weasley, you won’t need a potion to fall in love with this design.”

“You don’t have to swallow the Golden Snitch to be the hero of your next Harry Potter trivia night, just grab this hotter-than-Snape’s-flaming-coat button down featuring some high-flying Quidditch action.”

“Hmmm, let’s see… you have great fashion sense… you’re definitely bold… adventurous… life of the party… funny… creative… good looking… next level Harry Potter fan… ah, we’ve got it… WIZARDING INK KUNUFLEX BUTTON DOWN!!!”

