Photos – The Brown Derby Hat Shop Reopens at Universal Studios Florida as New Prop Shop Location

The Brown Derby Hat Shop recently reopened at Universal Studios Florida but it no longer serves the purpose its name suggests. The location is now the new site of Universal Orlando Resort’s Prop Shop.

The Prop Shop, which was previously located in Williams of Hollywood on the opposite end of Universal Studios Florida’s Hollywood section, closed in the summer.

The Brown Derby Hat Shop, which was in fact previously a hat shop, had also been closed for quite some time.

Recently, the Brown Derby reopened its doors with a sign out front dubbing it the new location of the popular Prop Shop.

The store now offers guests the opportunity to take home a piece of the parks, with props from various events and attractions available for purchase.

While the shop’s new location is much smaller that its old one, there are still plenty of interesting pieces packed into the Brown Derby.

Guests can find props from Halloween Horror Nights and the Halloween season in general, including pieces of the Tribute Store and the Scarecrow Stalk.

Pieces of the summer Tribute Store can also be found, letting guests take home a piece of the Tribute Theater.

Jurassic World fans will be happy to know props from the Tribute Store based on the Velocicoaster can also be found in the shop.

And, for the price of $3,500, guests can even pick up the Magic Mirror from the now closed Shrek 4-D attraction.

The Prop Shop is now open at Universal Studios Florida.