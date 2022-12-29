Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Holding Winter Coat Drive from January 2nd – 8th

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, The Thrill Capital of Northern California, today announced that they will be collecting new and gently used coats to support Nation’s Finest during special extended park operating days, featuring Holiday in the Park, January 2nd through January 8th.

What’s Happening:

Collected coats will be provided to Nation’s Finest, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support America’s military Veterans and their families with a comprehensive approach to housing, health, and employment.

Visitors to the park during the drive period of January 2nd through January 8th will have the opportunity to experience the 15th annual Holiday in the Park event, which has been reimagined with more decorations, activities, and treats for guests to enjoy than ever before.

Holiday in the Park continues everyday now through January 8th, 2023. New and time-honored traditions included with park admission are: 7 Newly Decorated Areas of the Park Merry Plaza Holiday Market Candy Cane Lane Celebration Station Winter Wonderlane Toy Land Twinkling Twee Fowest 3 Entertaining Holiday Shows Holiday Dreams Tree Lighting A Very Merry Christmas Dolphin Holiday 5 Festive Transformations of Park Rides Winter Whirl Reindeer Race Peppermint Twirl Sugarplum Spin Penguin Plunge

For more information on Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom/events

What They’re Saying:

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Park General Manager Dameon Nelson said: “It’s easy to see and feel the present need to provide warmth and protection for those individuals out there that need it. This is our community, it’s where we work, it’s where we live and it is our privilege to support the efforts of organizations like Nation’s Finest any way that we can.”