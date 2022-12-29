The Musical Magic of “Encanto” Comes to “Fall Guys” for a Limited Time

The magical Madrigals from Encanto are heading to the popular video game Fall Guys for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

A trio of outfits based on Disney’s charming characters from Encanto are dancing into the Fall Guys store, bringing their unique personalities and styles along with them.

are dancing into the store, bringing their unique personalities and styles along with them. The Blunderdome might feel like a family feud with three Madrigals stumbling around, but Mirabel’s Costume is here to help everyone come together… eventually. Super strong Luisa’s Costume will get you ready to dominate the ‘Dome, and we are allowed to talk about the Bruno Costume, that looks like a vision complete with a poncho.

Encanto ’s musical spirit shimmies through a pair of emotes: these beans will bust moves guaranteed to win any dance off. And Madrigal’s Candle will never go out… of style. The miracle candle comes as a waxy wearable, and burns brightly on any bean’s head!

’s musical spirit shimmies through a pair of emotes: these beans will bust moves guaranteed to win any dance off. And Madrigal’s Candle will never go out… of style. The miracle candle comes as a waxy wearable, and burns brightly on any bean’s head! Additionally, there are patterns, nameplates, and nicknames available within the game.

All items are available in the Fall Guys Store from 2:00 p.m. ET on December 29th, 2022 to 2:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd, 2023.

About Fall Guys: