“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Nancy Pelosi, Laura Dern and More to Appear Week of January 2nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 2nd-6th:

  • Monday, January 2 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date December 14, 2022
    • Margot Robbie (Babylon)
    • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
    • Musical Guests The White Buffalo
  • Tuesday, January 3
    • Seth Rogen (Paul T. Goldman)
    • Diego Calva (Babylon)
    • Musical Guests Aoife O’Donovan featuring Allison Russel
  • Wednesday, January 4
    • Anna Kendrick (Alice, Darling)
    • Jermaine Fowler (The Drop)
    • Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter
  • Thursday, January 5
    • Laura Dern (The Son)
    • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Matt Maeson
  • Friday, January 6
    • Speaker Nancy Pelosi
    • Ali Wentworth (The Parent Test)
    • Musical Guest Molly Tuttle

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.