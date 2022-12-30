This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 2nd-6th:
- Monday, January 2 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date December 14, 2022
- Margot Robbie (Babylon)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Musical Guests The White Buffalo
- Tuesday, January 3
- Seth Rogen (Paul T. Goldman)
- Diego Calva (Babylon)
- Musical Guests Aoife O’Donovan featuring Allison Russel
- Wednesday, January 4
- Anna Kendrick (Alice, Darling)
- Jermaine Fowler (The Drop)
- Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter
- Thursday, January 5
- Laura Dern (The Son)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Musical Guest Matt Maeson
- Friday, January 6
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Ali Wentworth (The Parent Test)
- Musical Guest Molly Tuttle
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.