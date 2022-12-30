This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 2nd-6th:

Monday, January 2 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date December 14, 2022 Margot Robbie ( Babylon ) Sabrina Impacciatore ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guests The White Buffalo

Tuesday, January 3 Seth Rogen ( Paul T. Goldman ) Diego Calva ( Babylon ) Musical Guests Aoife O’Donovan featuring Allison Russel

Wednesday, January 4 Anna Kendrick ( Alice, Darling ) Jermaine Fowler ( The Drop ) Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter

Thursday, January 5 Laura Dern ( The Son ) Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear ) Musical Guest Matt Maeson

Friday, January 6 Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ali Wentworth ( The Parent Test ) Musical Guest Molly Tuttle



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.