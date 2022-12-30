“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” To Give Sneak Peek Of World Of Color – ONE

As we countdown to the new year, we are also counting down to new nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 is giving us a sneak peek at one of them!

What’s Happening:

ABC Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 on ABC, America’s go-to New Year’s tradition, will return to Times Square and beyond to ring in the New Year airing until 2:00 a.m. ET.

on ABC, America’s go-to New Year’s tradition, will return to Times Square and beyond to ring in the New Year airing until 2:00 a.m. ET. This year’s broadcast includes a special celebration from the Disneyland Resort for the first time ever, plus a sneak peek at the new World of Color

It takes only a single ripple to make a huge impact. After all, a ripple can generate a wave—and a wave can power an ocean of change.

Many Disney and Pixar characters have dared to make waves and change their world for the better. In World of Color – One, their stories take center stage—unfolding amid a breathtaking blend of dancing water and incredible special effects.

World of Color – One celebrates the rich storytelling legacy begun by Walt Disney a century ago, bringing to spectacular life moments from favorite films including The Lion King, Soul , Moana and many more.

and many more. Watch in wonder as some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters get brought to life in new ways!

Eighteen-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will once again head to Times Square to lead the festivities during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023. Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest, and country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest, and country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year. Disneyland Resort will become this year’s inaugural host destination and home to an additional “Rockin’ Eve” celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland Resort segments are pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday.

Stars taking the stage to perform at the Disneyland Resort include Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.