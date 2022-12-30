runDisney Reveals Retro ’90s Merchandise for 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon

2023 will mark the 30th Walt Disney World marathon and to celebrate, runDisney is throwing it back to the ‘90s with a collection of retro merchandise. The Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at the merchandise.

Disney shared a first look at a few of the offerings coming to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

The new collection showcases the race weekend artwork in a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” finisher products including shirts in multiple styles and jackets.

Some other products include weekend logo headwear and Corkcicle drinkware, commemorative pins and pin sets, and a Loungefly backpack.

All of this new merchandise and more will be available during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN

All guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times: Wednesday, January 4, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Guests will be able to access the first day of the runDisney Merchandise Shop from their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or home (located within a 45-mile radius of the Walt Disney World Resort).

The virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the Expo.