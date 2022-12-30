Disney Sues Kissimmee-Based Businesses Reportedly Selling Unauthorized Merchandise

Disney is suing a Kissimmee-based business that has reportedly been selling unauthorized Disney products and merchandise, according to WESH.
What’s Happening:
- A lawsuit has been filed by Disney Enterprises and Lucasfilm on Thursday (12/29/2022) targeting companies who produced and sold merchandise using Disney’s Intellectual Property.
- The lawsuit claims that “The Secret Disney Group” and “Popsella Marketplace” produced and sold the merchandise using the characters owned by the Walt Disney Co., continuing to sell the goods online after multiple cease and desist attempts.
- Both companies, founded by Christopher and Hannah Martin, are named in the lawsuit, as well as new names like “Sparkling Dreamers” and “Sparkling Members” that the lawsuit claims were created after the December 2021 Cease and Desist attempts.
- The groups sold things like magnets, hair accessories, face masks, fake Mickey ears, stickers, decals, key chains, hats, buttons, fanny packs and more according to the court records. Characters like Mickey Mouse, Robin Hood, Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch are all featured prominently without permission. All of the goods were marketed and sold online through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Etsy, and Ebay, as well as Amazon.
- Aside from characters, the lawsuit also shows that the Martins used other logos and designs owned by the Walt Disney Company.
- The court documents show that Disney is seeking to stop the seller from using their intellectual and copyrighted property and trademarks.