Kick Off 2022 with Disney Loungefly Accessories For Every Mood

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand has revealed several delightful Disney designs coming soon that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

Start your 2023 with fun fashions from Loungefly! A new wave of bags and wallets have popped up at Entertainment Earth featuring characters from

Whether you're giving your Loungefly wall a complete update or just want to treat yourself to a fun accessory, there's something here that will speak to every Disney fan.

Guests will find the new arrivals available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Prices range from $20-$90 and items are expected to ship later this month.

This winter Loungefly is spotlighting Disney classics like The Brave Little Tailor, The Fox and the Hound, The Princess and the Frog as well as fan faves like Monsters University and The Empire Strikes Back.

Bags

Brave Little Tailor Sliding Carousel Crossbody Purse – $70

Brave Little Tailor Minnie Mouse Cosplay Mini-Backpack – $85

The Princess and the Frog Scenes Mini-Backpack – $75

The Fox and the Hound Classic Books Convertible Crossbody Purse – $90

Wallets

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Scenes Zip-Around Wallet – $40

Brave Little Tailor Mickey and Minnie Mouse Flap Wallet – $40

Monsters University Scare Games Zip-Around Wallet – $40

Ears

Brave Little Tailor Mickey Mouse Ears Headband – $30

Minnie Mouse Pastel Color Block Dots Ears Headband – $30

Brave Little Tailor Minnie Mouse Ears Headband – $30

Pins

Monsters University Scare Games 3-Inch Collector Box Enamel Pin – $20

The Princess and the Frog Ray and Evangeline 3-Inch Collector Box Enamel Pin – $20

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup of new Loungefly pre-orders at Entertainment Earth.