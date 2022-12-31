Disneyland’s Iconic Fire Engine to Appear in 2023 Rose Parade

An iconic Disneyland vehicle that frequently travels up and down Main Street U.S.A. will soon be making an appearance in the 2023 Pasadena Rose Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Rolling into the corner onboard Disneyland's Fire Engine, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will do a live football toss from the Rose Parade route to the Rose Bowl Stadium, starting the 109th Rose Bowl Game festivities.
- Catching the toss, with the help of some TV magic, will be Chip and Dale, Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck.
- For millions of people around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition.
- The Rose Parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Blvd. and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries.
- The earliest Tournament of Roses welcomed 3,000 spectators to its first parade filled with beautiful, horse-drawn carriages covered in flowers. More than a century later, the parade floats are a marvel of state of the art technology, all tucked away beneath flowers and other all-natural materials.
- For more information on the Tournament of Roses and the Rose Parade, check out their official website.
- The Rose Parade presented by Honda broadcasts live at 8:00 a.m. PST on January 2nd, 2023. Please check your local broadcast listings for more information.
