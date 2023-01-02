“Good Morning America” Co-Anchor Robin Roberts to Marry Her Longtime Partner

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is getting married to her longtime partner Amber Laign.
What’s Happening:
- During a segment on Monday’s Good Morning America with author Gabby Bernstein about her book Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, they discussed the concept of “saying yes.”
- When Bernstein asked Roberts what she’s a “yes for” this year, Roberts hesitated before admitting the reason she hesitated is because she “hasn’t said it out loud yet.”
- “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter,” Roberts said before adding, “I can’t believe I just said that.”
- You can watch that segment below:
- Roberts will marry her longtime partner Amber Laign.
- They share a unique, joint story, as they both have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
- Roberts’ medical journey was documented on Good Morning America and in a 20/20 special in 2007.
- Roberts later shared in April that Laign was temporarily pausing treatment amid complications with the chemotherapy.