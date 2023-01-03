Complimentary Universal Orlando Resort Passholder Specialty Lanyard Available Starting Today

Those with an annual pass to Universal Orlando Resort can get one free UOAP specialty lanyard starting today, while supplies last.

What’s Happening:

Starting today January 3 through February 3, 2023, while supplies last, Passholders

Specialty Lanyard pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.

Terms and Conditions:

Not responsible for any lost, stolen, or damaged Specialty Lanyards.

One (1) Specialty Lanyard per Passholder; Passholder must be present to redeem the offer.

Available while supplies last.

Must visit designated locations at Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure and present valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and photo ID to receive the Specialty Lanyard.